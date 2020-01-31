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Learn What Is Behind The Unprecedented Response To The Spread Of Coronavirus
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37 views • January 31, 2020
Alex Jones exposes the dichotomy of being told by the press that there is nothing to worry about with the spread of the coronavirus while other affected countries are taking action to combat the pandemic.
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