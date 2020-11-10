© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The David Knight Show (10November20 Full Show)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • November 10, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:08:13 Idaho community flies flags upside down (distress) after election, but 4 individuals and 5 businesses have been charged by cops for not obeying face mask mandates after 239 days of lockdown. Do they understand the threat?
— 00:13:30 “Winter Soldiers” in Utah stand up to GOP Governor’s mask mandates
— 00:21:53 Die Grosse Luge (Big Lie) of our Gesundheit Fuhrer Fauci — the biggest lie is the PCR test being used to initiate Lockdown 2
— 00:31:15 Fox News vaccine pusher worries that Biden’s mandates may produce a backlash
— 00:41:17 National Truckers’ Strike coming Nov 29 says many independent truckers
— 00:45:54 Biden wants push to become shove in COVID lockdown, mandates
— 01:03:20 Right after Biden’s media coronation on Saturday, Operation Warp Speed General brags about immediate execution upon approval. Next day Pfizer c
— 01:12:47 Operation Warp Speed is looking more like Dr. Strangelove; here’s what they say about their concerns about resistance to vaccination & the fragility of the vaccine
— 01:55:13 Glitches? William Binney lays it out — the chaos you see is not nearly as dangerous as the hidden corruption of electronic voting.
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:08:13 Idaho community flies flags upside down (distress) after election, but 4 individuals and 5 businesses have been charged by cops for not obeying face mask mandates after 239 days of lockdown. Do they understand the threat?
— 00:13:30 “Winter Soldiers” in Utah stand up to GOP Governor’s mask mandates
— 00:21:53 Die Grosse Luge (Big Lie) of our Gesundheit Fuhrer Fauci — the biggest lie is the PCR test being used to initiate Lockdown 2
— 00:31:15 Fox News vaccine pusher worries that Biden’s mandates may produce a backlash
— 00:41:17 National Truckers’ Strike coming Nov 29 says many independent truckers
— 00:45:54 Biden wants push to become shove in COVID lockdown, mandates
— 01:03:20 Right after Biden’s media coronation on Saturday, Operation Warp Speed General brags about immediate execution upon approval. Next day Pfizer c
— 01:12:47 Operation Warp Speed is looking more like Dr. Strangelove; here’s what they say about their concerns about resistance to vaccination & the fragility of the vaccine
— 01:55:13 Glitches? William Binney lays it out — the chaos you see is not nearly as dangerous as the hidden corruption of electronic voting.
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.