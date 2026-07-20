The Truth About Canadian FIRES!

Philosopher Stefan Molyneux lays out the Truth About the 2026 Canadian wildfires by showing they hit remote boreal forests from lightning and dry weather, spread fast through wind and embers, and are hard to fight because of a lack of roads and difficult terrain. He discusses prescribed burns and honest management over blaming climate change or wasting money on endless suppression.





Sources: https://fdrurl.com/canadafire





Full slideshow with notes: https://fdrurl.com/canadafire-notes





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