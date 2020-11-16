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The Coronavirus Pandemic That Never Was
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910 views • November 16, 2020
In March 2020, international best-selling author, Dr. Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, was the first medical doctor to describe the coronavirus pandemic as a hoax. Here he analyzes how it was perpetrated from its beginning, and shows how politicians and drug-industry tycoons have used it to make the rest of us victims of the greatest crime in history. This is a brilliant and perceptive summary of the first five months of the pandemic that never was. Since there is no visual content in the video other than Dr. Coleman reading his commentary, the program is listed as an audio recording. However, the clarity of the analysis and the captivating way in which Dr. Coleman tells this story will have you hooked before the one-minute mark. You will not miss the visuals mainly because you will see everything in your mind. 2020 Jul 20 – Source: Vernon Coleman - https://youtu.be/EhYX8RzyMC4
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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