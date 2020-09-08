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Melbourne Police State in Progress
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89 views • September 08, 2020
Neighbor visiting another neighbor is arrested. Police have the right to enter and arrest. Good chance this is coming to Canada. Think ahead everyone. In certain circles the talk is that this is part of keeping people home while the tunnels are cleaned and people are being arrested. It's still the deep state. Do some homework on this one.
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