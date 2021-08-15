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Attorney Thomas Renz Drops BOMBS! Hospital Administrators Killing for Cash, Threatening Doctors..!!!
EXCLUSIVE!
"They get more money when they're on Remdesivir, they get more money
when they're on the ventilator, and so they let them lay there and die
and you can't watch".
Attorney Thomas Renz is taking on Tony
Fauci, and anyone else that pushes these potentially deadly injections,
refuses viable treatment to patients diagnosed with "COVID".
www.StewPeters.tv | www.Renz-Law.com