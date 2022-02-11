🔴 Live In Ottawa - The Night's Watch - Day 14 FREEDOM CONVOY 2022 🍁

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Eric brings you BOOTS ON THE GROUND Independent Journalism
Historical moment in Ottawa, Canada!!!
Trucker Convoy 2022 LIVE FEED 🍁
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The True North Strong and Free 🍁💪
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