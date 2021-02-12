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TIMELINE Impeachment Trial Trump Team Delivers Defense Impeachment Trial Day 4 Part 2b
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20 views • February 12, 2021
TIMELINE Impeachment Trial Trump Team Delivers Defense Impeachment Trial Day 4 Part 2b By Epoch Video February 12 2021
"PEACEFUL AND PATRIOTICALLY MAKE YOUR VOICES HEARD" INTERPRETED BY THE LEFT WING ANARCHIST RIOTER POLITICAL SUPPORTERS AS "GO AHEAD AND RIOT AND BE DESTRUCTIVE"
IS IT POSSIBLE, IS THERE ANY DOUBT, THAT HIS WORDS WERE MISINTERPRETED - BY MEMBERS OF CONGRESS WHO HAVE EVERYTHING OTHER THAN PEACE AND PATRIOTISM IN MIND?
https://www.theepochtimes.com/live-trump-team-delivers-defense-impeachment-trial-day-4_3694776.html
"PEACEFUL AND PATRIOTICALLY MAKE YOUR VOICES HEARD" INTERPRETED BY THE LEFT WING ANARCHIST RIOTER POLITICAL SUPPORTERS AS "GO AHEAD AND RIOT AND BE DESTRUCTIVE"
IS IT POSSIBLE, IS THERE ANY DOUBT, THAT HIS WORDS WERE MISINTERPRETED - BY MEMBERS OF CONGRESS WHO HAVE EVERYTHING OTHER THAN PEACE AND PATRIOTISM IN MIND?
https://www.theepochtimes.com/live-trump-team-delivers-defense-impeachment-trial-day-4_3694776.html
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