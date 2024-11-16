BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

God really love fanatical right-wings ~ I wish you were hot or cold ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
19 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • 5 months ago

In today's discussion we will be talking about the hypocritical flip-floping being exposed by a great many whistleblowers. We will be talking about how the socialist / democrat / totalitarian tip-toe is being taken apart from the theme. Yes, even parents are boycotting food industries for the poisons that they are putting in our foods like cereal. In addition, we will talk about how Robert Kennedy jr., is encouraging a major clean-up of the food, water, and promote health. Finally, we will be sharing episode 398 of the Highwire, which is entitled "food for thought."


References:

- The Highwire episode 398: food for thought

  https://rumble.com/v5pbqye-episode-398-food-for-thought.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

- TRUMP ENCIPHER: Prophecy- Hidden Codes- Tesla- Time Travel- New World Order

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQ03dQTsg98

- TTAV presents Remady

  https://rumble.com/c/c-6398192

- Protocol 7

  https://rumble.com/v5mu4rh-protcol-7-movie-clip-grab-your-tickets-now-to-this-live-in-person-event.html

- First do no pharm

  https://rumble.com/v5ifi6a-first-do-no-pharm-dr-aseem-malhotra-movie.html

- Edward Bernays Propaganda

  https://archive.org/details/Propaganda_Edward_L_Bernays_1928.pdf

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Fluoride Deception

  https://archive.org/details/christopher-bryson-the-fluoride-deception-history-of-water-flouridation-and-why-

- Dead doctors don't lie

  https://rumble.com/v53ho00-dead-doctors-dont-lie-by-dr.-joel-d.-wallach-b.s.-d.v.m.-n.d.html

Keywords
vaccinesdemocratsliberalsmaskrepublicansmindpropagandasocialismcontrolbullyingmagasocialmarxismmandatesdemocracymkultralibtardsdistance19lockdownscovidmaha
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy