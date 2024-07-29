© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Revealing Of The Man Of Sin-NOW THE END BEGINS-JULY 28 2024
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
52 views • 9 months ago
The apostle Paul shows us in 2 Thessalonians 2 that there are two things that must take place before the Pretribulation Rapture of the Church can take place. The first thing is that the major part of the professing body of Christ, saved Christians, fall away into error, apostasy and heresy because they refuse Bible doctrine. We see that now all around us, easy to understand. The second thing that must take place is the revealing of the man of sin just prior to him becoming the son of perdition. Ahh, that’s a little tricker than the first one, OK, a lot trickier. My message today is literally “ripped from the headlines’ about the times and seasons we right now find ourselves in. Just as first century Christians were not overly able to read prophecy and apply it to what was then happening, here in the 21st century it is equally daunting as well. The Days of Noah and the Days of Lot are forming and assembling themselves together for their “big moment” on the global stage, and you, Christian, are getting a foretaste of what’s coming for those who will be left behind.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.