© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mitochondria: The Symbiotic Bugs Within Us
Follow
1
Share
Report
70 views • April 11, 2021
Dr. Daniel Nuzum is a world-renowned doctor of naturopathic medicine. He holds seven PhDs in various medical fields, three doctorates and is currently completing his MD. He is one of the top formulators of natural health supplements in the world, as well as a toxicologist, professor, scientist, researcher and author. His primary goal is to help and support individuals find their way back to optimal health. With over 20 years of clinical experience, Dr. Nuzum takes great pride in the quality of his unique fulvic acid and humic acid formulas. They were developed to work in synergy with other elements which enhances their bio-availability at a cellular level.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.