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FRIDAY - OCTOBER 02 , 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=2300070602
EP 2133-6PM CENTRAL AMERICAN CARAVAN HEADED TO U.S.; TIMED TO INTERFERE WITH ELECTION
Foreign money is pouring in from China and overseas interests who are negatively impacted by the America First national economic agenda. Regional politicians and their various special-interest groups are being funded to keep fueling antagonisms; and Hollywood influencers are ‘all-in‘ once again to assist the effort. We can all see it; this time they are not trying to hide… Eyes wide open. EP 2133-6PM CENTRAL AMERICAN CARAVAN HEADED TO U.S.; TIMED TO INTERFERE WITH ELECTION – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/33pgtpx
SPECIAL GUEST: Dr. Nick Begich is well known for his work and research on HAARP;"Mind Effects" and more. He has widely reported in these areas as an expert for many publications, government organizations and private companies. He has been an expert witness for the European Parliament on these subjects and provides significant research contributions in this area. Also, through the Lay Institute on Technologies he organized a private meeting of top scientists in the area of mind effects in 2007. Begich has authored five books in seven languages on technology and the impacts of change. Heard on thousands of radio and television talk shows and documentaries, he is a frequent commentator on new technologies, energy, politics, education and the environment. Website: earthpulse.com
GUEST 2: Melanie Joseph wants to see her son, but a judge won’t let her — for no reason except that she won’t wear a mask. Joseph’s 14-year-old son has asthma, a condition that could put him at risk of contracting COVID-19 during this pandemic, court filings show. Broward Circuit Judge Dale Cohen called the mother an “anti-mask person” who had the “audacity” to brag about it on Facebook.
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