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VACCINE COULD CONTAIN NANO BOTS ACCORDING TO HACKERS - A DEAD MAN'S SWITCH?
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260 views • August 19, 2021
CHILDREN DROP DEAD AFTER BEING BRIBED TO TAKE THE VACCINE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zBhMNW0JeQEc/
JONESTOWN USA: THE VACCINE IS MASS SUICIDE AND THE TELEVISION IS JIM JONES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2wGk9JUerLne/
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
Source: Alien.Wars
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zBhMNW0JeQEc/
JONESTOWN USA: THE VACCINE IS MASS SUICIDE AND THE TELEVISION IS JIM JONES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2wGk9JUerLne/
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
Source: Alien.Wars
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