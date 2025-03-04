© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
George - JUST IN: Kari Lake has been sworn in as the Director of Voice of America to help President Trump dismantle the globalist fake news operation. She will lead a team of about 1,000 people. This is going to be very fun.
Source: https://x.com/BehizyTweets/status/1896625533028606456
https://www.voanews.com/a/usagm-announces-kari-lake-as-special-adviser-/7990843.html
https://yournews.com/2025/03/03/3270887/kari-lake-sworn-in-as-senior-adviser-to-u-s-agency/
https://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/news/arizona-kari-lake-sworn-in-us-agency-for-global-media-job-21322845
https://wolverineswire.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/arizona/2024/12/11/kari-lake-named-voice-america-director-president-elect-donald-trump/76935480007/
https://thedesk.net/2025/03/kari-lake-special-advisor-voice-america/