Supreme Court Justice Makes CRAZY Argument for MORE Censorship?! Glenn Beck

Glenn Beck | Supreme Court Justice Makes CRAZY Argument for MORE Censorship?! During the Supreme Court hearing on Murthy v. Missouri, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson tried to argue that the government’s First Amendment rights were under attack.





According to her, the government should have the ability under the First Amendment to pressure social media companies to censor people. But Glenn had some other thoughts. If the government can violate your rights when there’s “trouble,” Glenn argues, then you don’t have rights.





Glenn lays out how that’s NOT the US Constitution. That’s the SOVIET Constitution.





