It's EASY TO HACK VOTING MACHINES. John Oliver tells truth for once! [2019]

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On November 3, 2019, on HBO's Last Week Tonight, John Oliver did a segment on hacking elections in the United States. He stated three very important facts that are still true to this day;
1. It's very easy to hack voting machines.
2. It's very easy to find unattended voting machines.
3. Voting machines are connected to the internet.
John Oliver is telling the truth for once! Oh but wait! The MSM 2020 Narrative shifted to the 2020 election was 100% accurate/valid/clean. Really?
That's why it is so important that "full forensic audits" like Maricopa County happen around the country.
Support "full forensic audits" at https://www.fundtheaudit.com/