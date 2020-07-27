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07/27/20 #UnMaskingtheCoup: Transition Integrity Project, DS’ E201 #ElectionFraud
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196 views • July 28, 2020
You Are Free TV
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7/27: Today, Congressman, John Lewis, non-violence Civil Rights activist, is the 1st Black Congressman to lay in State in the Rotunda at the Capitol Building. Meanwhile, race-based violence and rioting, media-fueled, funded by Globalist billionaires, threatens our Republic. All to take the attention away from the planned Election Coup and the Globalist Medical Sh_ria being executed to take down America...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
PLEASE SIGN AND SHARE: stop mand v a x:
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/peti...
PLEASE SIGN AND SPREAD THE ANTI MASK PETITION. THANK YOU !!
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/peti...
Please sign the petition to take down porn hub:
https://traffickinghubpetition.com/
https://traffickinghub.com/
Healthy American can show you how you can fight the Franken V tyranny:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/
Fa_ci even throws crooked:
https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2020...
Big Island, HI, issues Cease and Desist to stop 5G:
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/haw...
http://birthofanewearthblog.com/big-i...
The Event201 of the Planned Election C_up:
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/...
https://www.bostonglobe.com/2020/07/2...
This is how Game (Coup) Theory works:
https://areomagazine.com/2020/05/19/g...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
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To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
YOU ARE FREE!!
88.6K subscribers
7/27: Today, Congressman, John Lewis, non-violence Civil Rights activist, is the 1st Black Congressman to lay in State in the Rotunda at the Capitol Building. Meanwhile, race-based violence and rioting, media-fueled, funded by Globalist billionaires, threatens our Republic. All to take the attention away from the planned Election Coup and the Globalist Medical Sh_ria being executed to take down America...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
PLEASE SIGN AND SHARE: stop mand v a x:
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/peti...
PLEASE SIGN AND SPREAD THE ANTI MASK PETITION. THANK YOU !!
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/peti...
Please sign the petition to take down porn hub:
https://traffickinghubpetition.com/
https://traffickinghub.com/
Healthy American can show you how you can fight the Franken V tyranny:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/
Fa_ci even throws crooked:
https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2020...
Big Island, HI, issues Cease and Desist to stop 5G:
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/haw...
http://birthofanewearthblog.com/big-i...
The Event201 of the Planned Election C_up:
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/...
https://www.bostonglobe.com/2020/07/2...
This is how Game (Coup) Theory works:
https://areomagazine.com/2020/05/19/g...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
YOU ARE FREE!!
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