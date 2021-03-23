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"I Don't Think We Should Be Vaccinating Everybody" — Theoretical Epidemiologist Prof. Sunetra Gupta
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71 views • March 23, 2021
"One of the major sources of confusion is when people say, well, it's not like flu, flu only kills, you know, 650,000 people a year, and that's flu in its endemic state. And COVID of course has gone through an epidemic phase in which it is likely to have a much higher death toll. Flu in an epidemic phase would kill very many more people. But what we can expect COVID to do is settle to an endemic state."
— Theoretical Epidemiologist Prof. Gupta
Full transcript and links ▶▶https://dryburgh.com/sunetra-gupta-i-dont-think-we-should-be-vaccinating-everybody/
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Copyright PLAN B International Covid Symposium: 2021 - Permission Obtained
— Theoretical Epidemiologist Prof. Gupta
Full transcript and links ▶▶https://dryburgh.com/sunetra-gupta-i-dont-think-we-should-be-vaccinating-everybody/
Telegram Channel
▶https://t.me/dryburgh
Join me on Minds
▶https://www.minds.com/dryburgh/
Follow me on Odysee! (A pretty LBRY.tv front-end)
▶https://odysee.com/$/invite/@dryburgh:7
Posts to Your Inbox (No Spam)
▶https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/
--
Copyright PLAN B International Covid Symposium: 2021 - Permission Obtained
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