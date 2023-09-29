Create New Account
A Person with Dementia and Sleep State, Can They Be Helped by Celestial Spirits or by Our Prayers? Terrified of Passing, Denial of Emotions, Fear of Facing Own Personal Truth
Full Original:https://youtu.be/nLUAcadQd0o

20100815 Spirit Life - What Happens When You Die Introduction S1


Cut:

13m46s - 15m37s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com


Keywords
spiritualitywhat happens when we diesimplesoul fooddivine love pathsoul conditionsoul healingsoul searchsoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godspirit world and afterlifefeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythingperson with dementiadementia and sleep statedementia and denial of emotionsdementia and fear of passingfacing personal truthpassing and soul condition

