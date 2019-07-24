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Is UN's Sustainable Development Agenda Promoting Redistribution of Wealth and the NWO (yes)
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11 views • July 24, 2019
Glenn Beck does a great job in an easy to understand video on the Rothschild's NWO Agenda 21:
Rothschild:
"I care not what puppet is placed on the throne of England to rule the Empire. The man who controls Britain's money supply controls the British Empire and I control the British money supply." It also controls the FED and the UNITED NATIONS who's original ownership is found below (click hyper link).
- Nathan Mayer Rothschild
FEDERAL RESERVE Money System (same are behind the UNITED NATIONS Corporation):
Rothschild Bank of London
Rothschild Bank of Berlin
Warburg Bank of Hamburg
Warburg Bank of Amsterdam
Lazard Brothers of Paris
Israel Moses Seif Banks of Italy
Chase Manhattan Bank of New York
Goldman, Sachs of New York
Lehman Brothers of New York
Kuhn Loeb Bank of New York
And why UNITED STATES gave $233.7Bn to Israel over six decades?
The "UN" is a corporation founded in France several years before the United Nations Charter was ever created. And here, for your edification, are the Principal Parties of Interest driving the "UN Agenda"----- Current version UN Corp dba World Bank dba FEDERAL RESERVE --- 52% owned by Rothschild Bank of London and Berlin; 8% owned by Lazard Freres Bank of Paris; 8% owned by Israel Moses Seif Bank of Italy, 8% owned by Warburg Bank of Hamburg and Amsterdam; 6% owned by Lehman Brothers of New York; 6% owned by Kuhn Loeb of New York; 6% owned by Chase Manhattan/Rockefeller Bank of New York; 6% owned by Goldman Sachs. (There may be some changes in ownership(s) since this list was compiled, but the above is accurate for the most part.)
Rothschild:
"I care not what puppet is placed on the throne of England to rule the Empire. The man who controls Britain's money supply controls the British Empire and I control the British money supply." It also controls the FED and the UNITED NATIONS who's original ownership is found below (click hyper link).
- Nathan Mayer Rothschild
FEDERAL RESERVE Money System (same are behind the UNITED NATIONS Corporation):
Rothschild Bank of London
Rothschild Bank of Berlin
Warburg Bank of Hamburg
Warburg Bank of Amsterdam
Lazard Brothers of Paris
Israel Moses Seif Banks of Italy
Chase Manhattan Bank of New York
Goldman, Sachs of New York
Lehman Brothers of New York
Kuhn Loeb Bank of New York
And why UNITED STATES gave $233.7Bn to Israel over six decades?
The "UN" is a corporation founded in France several years before the United Nations Charter was ever created. And here, for your edification, are the Principal Parties of Interest driving the "UN Agenda"----- Current version UN Corp dba World Bank dba FEDERAL RESERVE --- 52% owned by Rothschild Bank of London and Berlin; 8% owned by Lazard Freres Bank of Paris; 8% owned by Israel Moses Seif Bank of Italy, 8% owned by Warburg Bank of Hamburg and Amsterdam; 6% owned by Lehman Brothers of New York; 6% owned by Kuhn Loeb of New York; 6% owned by Chase Manhattan/Rockefeller Bank of New York; 6% owned by Goldman Sachs. (There may be some changes in ownership(s) since this list was compiled, but the above is accurate for the most part.)
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