Surrendering to Intuitive Guidance (ft. Rubia Lacerda) | Scotty Ze and the Tribes United

Scotty Ze discusses with Rubia Lacierda how the universe is speaking to us. Rubia started her spiritual journey over 24 years ago when she discovered her mediumship and psychic abilities. After overcoming her own fears of being her authentic self and coming out of the 'extra terrestrial wardrobe' in 2020, she now supports others to do the same in whatever way that looks like for them. She is a Trance Channel to the 9D Arcturian Council of Light, Cosmic Channel, Psychic Mentor & founder of You are the Oracle Mystery School. Through Quantum DNA Reprogramming, she supports Spiritual Entrepreneurs, Starseeds and beautiful souls who are committed to their growth and healing journey to overcome unconscious limitations so they can activate their channel and intuition on a deeper level and follow their soul's true purpose and mission.


