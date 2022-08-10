For Nearly 3 Decades - Steven Seagal was Warning us about the Dangers Coming - He Warned Us about what people today call The Great Reset

Nearly 3 decades ago, in 1994 Steven Seagal was warning us about the dangers coming, he warned us about what people today call The Great Reset.





◾️How our planet it's been destroyed all for the profit of massive transnational corporations.





◾️They control laws and governments.





◾️They influence the media to control our minds, they made it a crime to speak against it and if you do so you are called conspiranoic and laugh at.





◾️We are been chemically and genetically damaged, poisoned and killed slowly.





◾️The most common rights have been taken away from us.