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Is the Hunter Biden Rudy Story Being Sacrificed Over the Latest Benghazi Navy Seal Team 6 Cover-Up?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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31 views • October 19, 2020
As I watch both of these psychological operations play out I have to ask if one of them is being used by the Democrats to hide the other one. After all both 'incidents' came out at the same time and are being played out rather slowly. If there is evidence of any inside wrong doing involving the deaths of US Navy Seal Team 6 and how it involved the Benghazi attacks then the Whistleblower needs to release the entire package of audiotapes and files. Also, if Rudy Giuliani has incriminating evidence relating to hunter Biden and his forgotten computer at the repair shop then Rudy Giuliani needs to release them all. Otherwise both these stories are going to fade away. And judging by Twitter I would say that the Hunter Biden 'lost computer' is being used to divert attention from the Benghazi Hillary Clinton Scandal that won't go away. Either way I will be watching these two stories to continue to develop or fade away this week.
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