2041 Preview

Short trailer of the 2041 series.
2041
Jenna, an emotionally fragile “Crisis Councilor,” battles burned-out linguists, a pretty teen with Alien-induced amnesia, a smart aleck Dad, plus an AI robot co-worker Odette, who creates chaos for humans. Jenna stifles a damaging report that proves Aliens intervened in saving a life without using traditional pharmaceuticals, so their fate lies in her hands.
In 2041, the world population of 20 million communicates
only online, dependent on a digital currency called WAVE. Annual lockdowns are a heartwarming tradition…
more than baseball and apple pie ever were!
