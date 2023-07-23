2041 Preview

Short trailer of the 2041 series.





2041

Jenna, an emotionally fragile “Crisis Councilor,” battles burned-out linguists, a pretty teen with Alien-induced amnesia, a smart aleck Dad, plus an AI robot co-worker Odette, who creates chaos for humans. Jenna stifles a damaging report that proves Aliens intervened in saving a life without using traditional pharmaceuticals, so their fate lies in her hands.

In 2041, the world population of 20 million communicates only online, dependent on a digital currency called WAVE. Annual lockdowns are a heartwarming tradition… more than baseball and apple pie ever were!

