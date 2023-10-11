Create New Account
InfoWars - Jon Bowne Report - Ukraine's War On Our First Amendment - 10-11-2023
The United States authorized 113 Billion taxpayer dollars. So all of you still supporting the effort to fund a Neo Nazi child organ harvesting hub, what are your tax dollars really paying for?

Ukraine Spokestranny and American Sarah Ashton Carrillo exposed the true madness behind the Ukrainian totalitarian state.

While Zelensky has imprisoned Ukrainian Journalists and outlawed the Orthodox Religion. While not being shy about how he truly feels about the hand that feeds him.

But it doesn’t end with the Carillo Zelensky revelations. The New World Order wants all free speech eliminated so that their propaganda can wash over free speech like a polluted tsunami.

