They ALL lied to us and MUST come clean_ Former CDC Director on Covid Vaccine Cover-up Redacted
Published 14 hours ago

Mirrored Content 
Don't tell me that we didn't know any better when it comes to the pandemic. We knew better. Now a former director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that health officials must admit that healthy people were harmed by the Covid vaccine. So why won’t they? Here is a run down of everything we knew but were not allowed to know.

