Video 32 | CBDC The Beast's Digital System | CBDC O Sistema Digital da Besta

Keep reading all here... Video in English & Portuguese | Continue lendo tudo aqui...



CBDC - Central Bank Digital Currency is an evil Beast's digital system to control financially all people worldwide!



You NOT must use CBDC's and that are the reasons:



1 > With CBDC's, all yours personal money is NOT yours anymore! It totally belongs to Satan's EVIL GOVERNMENTS!!!



2 > These EVIL GOVERNMENTS may - and They WILL - CONTROL your money; when you can buy, where you can buy, what you're buying or selling & etc!!!



3 > Your CBDC's WILL HAVE a period to be used (TIME to buy or sell), after some days, weeks or even months if you don't spend; your cbdc's will be taken by these evil governments!!!



4 > If you were not a "good citizen / good slave" to them; they can literally BLOCK your cbdc's and you'll NOT have any money to buy nothing!!!



5 > If you to agree with this and these evil governments, you'll NOT have your financial freedom life anymore!!!





This channel needs your help & support!!! S2

You buddies can help me here: https://www.kickante.com.br/l/jesuscristoromanos1212

This is my Email: [email protected]





Video made by our Dear Sister Rosaine's channels:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BYvGgkDFcO7H (Free of censorship)

https://www.youtube.com/@JESUSeSantoCanal/videos (Youtube)