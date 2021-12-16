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How They are KILLING You and Calling it COVID - David Icke
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348 views • December 16, 2021
David Icke explains how the elites pulled off the COVID scam when there is no SARS-CoV-2 virus. It began in Britain and the USA, especially New York, with murders in the Nursing Homes and Hospitals. The homicides continue.
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