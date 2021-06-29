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Tucker Carlson 6-28-21 Whistleblower told him the NSA is "monitoring" and spying on his personal communications to take him down
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30 views • June 29, 2021
Also watch the video by Edward Snowden "LAST WARNING, They Want To Take Control!" | Edward Snowden (2021)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k_S8-3p2HNE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k_S8-3p2HNE
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