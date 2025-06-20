Everybody wants peace, except Israel" - Jeffrey Sachs

⛴❌🇮🇱 Maersk has suspended all vessel calls to Haifa, Israel’s only fully operational deepwater/hub port. With Ashdod Port constrained by its proximity to Gaza and Eilat Port now defunct due to the Red Sea blockade, Israel’s maritime access is approaching strategic isolation.

American F-22A Raptors escort a KC-46 tanker over the Middle East.

Previously, such processions flew from the USA to Europe, but now they are based within walking distance of Iran.