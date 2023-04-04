Bohemian Grove is a 2,700 acre forest retreat for the elite. Every July since 1873, hundreds (now thousands) of top politicians, bankers, businessmen, and media personalities gather at the grove for two weeks of events ranging from the expected, such as meetings, speeches and lectures, to the very unexpected, like drunken mass orgies and mock human sacrifice rituals affront a 40ft. tall statue of a Babylonian owl-god!





The following presentation "The Bohemian Grove Society" was taken from a chapter in my book "The Atlantean Conspiracy" available here: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay





Note: For people asking about the inclusion of Alex Jones and David Icke, The Atlantean Conspiracy was published in 2008 before I came to the conclusion that they are gate-keepers: https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/2018/07/07/controlled-opposition/ Like all good controlled opposition, there must be a majority of good information mixed in with the misinfo however, and the specific quotes and ideas I have included are ones that I agree with.





Get Connected With Me:

Website: http://www.EricDubay.com

Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com

Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st

Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/edfes/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericdubay

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/eric_dubay

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay

Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay

Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay

Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/

Real Truthseekers: https://real-truth-seekers.com/@ericdubay

Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/EricDubay

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253

Dollar Vigilante: https://dollarvigilante.tv/c/eric.dubay/videos

Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay

Email: [email protected]