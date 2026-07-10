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According to former UK PM Liz Truss, unelected global elites wield immense power over world leaders from behind the scenes—via a system of coded warnings and negative consequences "to keep people in line".
"That's exactly why the establishment attacks me all the time... They don't want other people to be as bold as I was."
"It's a warning."
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia
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