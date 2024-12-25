BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Alexandra 360: How Can We Make This Year A Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, And A Happy New Year?
Alexandra Levine Live
Alexandra Levine Live
11 views • 4 months ago

Alexandra 360 will discuss how this Christmas/Hanukkah is different like no other and how we can all have a happy new year and look forward to Jan 20, 2025.

Alexandra 360 will also discuss the entertainment industry. Past, present, future and the new movie Maria based on the life of the famous opera singer, Maria Callas.

Special Guest: F. Jack Dona, Master Sergeant, U.S. Army (retired) Conelrad Group

libertychristmashanukkahthe patriots prayer networkalexandra levine
