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Operation Moonshot: Get Ready for Millions of New COVAIDS Positives in the UK! (MIRRORED)
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400 views • September 14, 2020
Operation Moonshot: Get Ready for Millions of New COVAIDS Positives in the UK! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel The Dollar Vigilante at:-
https://youtu.be/8jLylrg2pHM
Operation Moonshot: Get Ready for Millions of New COVAIDS Positives in the UK!
INTRO VID: UNITY - BARRICADE GARAGE: https://youtu.be/zz3MVxHG_Sg
‘Operation Moonshot’: £100BILLION plan could see entire UK population tested for coronavirus in just a week https://www.the-sun.com/news/1447939/moonshot-covid-test-one-week
Fauci says normal life may not be back until the end of 2021: https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/11/health/fauci-normal-life-2021/index.html
The Fed Now Owns Nearly One Third of All US Mortgages https://www.thestreet.com/mishtalk/economics/the-fed-now-owns-nearly-one-third-of-all-us-mortgages
Warren Buffett Continues To Cash Out Of Wells Fargo: https://www.forbes.com/sites/gurufocus/2020/09/08/warren-buffett-continues-to-cash-out-of-wells-fargo/#29bf11bb4b93
The IRS Is Offering You $625,000 to Crack Monero https://decrypt.co/41411/the-irs-is-offering-you-625000-to-crack-monero
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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from You Tube channel The Dollar Vigilante at:-
https://youtu.be/8jLylrg2pHM
Operation Moonshot: Get Ready for Millions of New COVAIDS Positives in the UK!
INTRO VID: UNITY - BARRICADE GARAGE: https://youtu.be/zz3MVxHG_Sg
‘Operation Moonshot’: £100BILLION plan could see entire UK population tested for coronavirus in just a week https://www.the-sun.com/news/1447939/moonshot-covid-test-one-week
Fauci says normal life may not be back until the end of 2021: https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/11/health/fauci-normal-life-2021/index.html
The Fed Now Owns Nearly One Third of All US Mortgages https://www.thestreet.com/mishtalk/economics/the-fed-now-owns-nearly-one-third-of-all-us-mortgages
Warren Buffett Continues To Cash Out Of Wells Fargo: https://www.forbes.com/sites/gurufocus/2020/09/08/warren-buffett-continues-to-cash-out-of-wells-fargo/#29bf11bb4b93
The IRS Is Offering You $625,000 to Crack Monero https://decrypt.co/41411/the-irs-is-offering-you-625000-to-crack-monero
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TDV on the Dark Web/Tor/Onion site: http://dollarvigihfb4n5.onion
You can find all our videos on our new decentralized platform here: https://dollarvigilante.tv/
Nicaragua Real Estate Project: https://dollarvigilante.com/nicaragua
Mexican Real Estate: https://dollarvigilante.com/mexico
Our Email List: https://dollarvigilante.com
New TDV Merchandise Store: https://dollarvigilante.com/store
Subscribe to the The Dollar Vigilante newsletter: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
TDV Clips: https://youtube.com/channel/UChb2XNX3E6Dlj34laXEIpUQ
Check Out Our New Channel The Lucy and Jeff Show: https://youtube.com/channel/UCA3TrlNx5WVkxdciWMe2I-w
Our Bitchute Channel: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
Our LBRY Channel: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
TDV on 153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
New video page https://dollarvigilante.com/channel
New resources page https://dollarvigilante.com/resources
Covid Is a Hoax Flyer: https://dollarvigilante.com/flyer
Brave Browser: https://dollarvigilante.com/brave
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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