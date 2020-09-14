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Operation Moonshot: Get Ready for Millions of New COVAIDS Positives in the UK! (MIRRORED)
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400 views • September 14, 2020
Operation Moonshot: Get Ready for Millions of New COVAIDS Positives in the UK! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel The Dollar Vigilante at:-
https://youtu.be/8jLylrg2pHM

Operation Moonshot: Get Ready for Millions of New COVAIDS Positives in the UK!

INTRO VID: UNITY - BARRICADE GARAGE: https://youtu.be/zz3MVxHG_Sg

‘Operation Moonshot’: £100BILLION plan could see entire UK population tested for coronavirus in just a week https://www.the-sun.com/news/1447939/moonshot-covid-test-one-week

Fauci says normal life may not be back until the end of 2021: https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/11/health/fauci-normal-life-2021/index.html

The Fed Now Owns Nearly One Third of All US Mortgages https://www.thestreet.com/mishtalk/economics/the-fed-now-owns-nearly-one-third-of-all-us-mortgages

Warren Buffett Continues To Cash Out Of Wells Fargo: https://www.forbes.com/sites/gurufocus/2020/09/08/warren-buffett-continues-to-cash-out-of-wells-fargo/#29bf11bb4b93

The IRS Is Offering You $625,000 to Crack Monero https://decrypt.co/41411/the-irs-is-offering-you-625000-to-crack-monero

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LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
pandemicdeathstestingschoolsunemploymentpovertymaskshungerlockdowncoronavirussocial distancingoperation moon shot
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