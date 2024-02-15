Create New Account
Vision of 12 O' Clock Time & Satellites 2-14-24 @3:59PM
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
A vision from my lovely Jesus Christ of first a clock face showing the hands in the 12 o' clock position and then visions of satellites not as they normally appear.

Job 39:25 He saith among the trumpets, Ha, ha; and he smelleth the battle afar off, the thunder of the captains, and the shouting.

deceptionliessatellitesclock face

