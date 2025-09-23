Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 23, 2025 - BATTLEFIELD AMERICA: Why domestic WAR is coming to a city near you

- Tyler Robinson and the Charlie Kirk Shooting (0:11)

- The Trump Administration's Narrative (2:24)

- FBI's Role and Evidence Fabrication (4:53)

- Historical Comparisons and Future Prospects (9:21)

- Economic and Energy Crises (27:35)

- Preparation for Energy Crises (40:30)

- Robotics and Technology (54:53)

- Health and Nutrition (57:44)

- Interview with Alex Newman (1:18:43)

- Charlie Kirk's Assassination and the Trump Administration's Response (1:22:51)

- The Role of George Soros and Subversive Money (1:24:27)

- Todd's Research and Alex Newman's Work (1:25:12)

- The Demonic Phenomenon and Historical Context (1:28:31)

- The Role of Censorship and the Left's Philosophical Bubbles (1:40:42)

- The Impact of Charlie Kirk's Death and the Spiritual Battle (1:47:27)

- The Rise of AI and Its Implications (1:55:53)

- The Role of Decentralization and the Importance of Education (2:11:16)

- The Impact of Money and the Federal Reserve System (2:12:06)

- The Importance of Individual Action and Responsibility (2:20:46)

- Alex Newman's Visit and Gratitude (2:29:55)

- Alex Newman's Eidetic Memory and Family (2:34:05)

- Decentralization and Future Plans (2:36:30)

- Cultural and Political Commentary (2:42:18)

- Health and Financial Tips (2:53:05)

- Promoting Decentralized Solutions (3:05:57)

- Closing Remarks and Future Plans (3:07:27)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/