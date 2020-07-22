© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Dirt Biden - Speaks to Million muslim Votes Summit about islamic-phobia
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • July 22, 2020
Former Vice President Joe Biden received endorsements from several Muslim American leaders before addressing the Million Muslim Votes summit on Monday.
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Rep. Andre Carson (D-Ind.), were among several Muslim American officials who signed a letter endorsing Biden on Monday. Omar's endorsement was especially notable seeing as she was a big supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and continues to be a leading progressive voice in the House.
Biden then went on to open his speech with a request: "I wish we were taught more in our schools about the Islamic faith," calling it "one of the great confessional faiths" that "come[s] from the same root" as Christian religions.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/biden-wishes-schools-taught-more-200055190.html
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Rep. Andre Carson (D-Ind.), were among several Muslim American officials who signed a letter endorsing Biden on Monday. Omar's endorsement was especially notable seeing as she was a big supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and continues to be a leading progressive voice in the House.
Biden then went on to open his speech with a request: "I wish we were taught more in our schools about the Islamic faith," calling it "one of the great confessional faiths" that "come[s] from the same root" as Christian religions.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/biden-wishes-schools-taught-more-200055190.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.