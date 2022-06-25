Poisoned on Every Front - Millions Face New Fluoridation Threats

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Pandemic Exploited to Mandate Fluoridation in UK, US and New Zealand
Even worse than what is happening in North America with the new tablet fluoridation system, is the recent passage of legislation in both the United Kingdom and New Zealand, transferring authority over fluoridation from local officials (and indirectly the public) to unelected public health bureaucrats who have vowed to mandate the practice throughout their respective nations without concern for what the public wants.
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