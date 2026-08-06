AI Data Center Push, an interview with Hakeem Anwar

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As AI infrastructure continues to expand, conversations are growing around its potential impact on jobs, communities, public resources, and local decision-making. Supporters and critics alike are raising important questions about how these projects are planned and what they could mean for the future. Understanding these perspectives can help communities make informed decisions. Watch the latest interview to hear the discussion, explore different viewpoints, and learn why AI data center development is drawing increasing public attention.
#ArtificialIntelligence #DataCenters #Technology #Innovation #FutureTech
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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