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Why Bipolar Disorder 2 Is Hard To Diagnose
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31 views • August 05, 2022
Here’s why doctors aren’t able to diagnose Bipolar Disorder 2 accurately:
In this video, Sara Schley, the author of BrainStorm: From Broken to Blessed on the Bipolar Spectrum reveals why doctors struggle to make accurate diagnoses for people with Bipolar Disorder 2.
Sara shares that one of the biggest challenges that prevent doctors from making an accurate diagnosis is the fact that people with bipolar disorder DON’T always exhibit the expected symptoms.
The lack of spectrum knowledge among doctors often can lead to misdiagnosis which may end up causing more harm than good to the patient.
Leave a ‘’ in the comments if you think doctors should make more effort to gain a broader understanding of the bipolar disorder spectrum!
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