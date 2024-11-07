"Colorado Vote Scandal: Patrick Byrne Reveals the Shocking Truth"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Come Together Media, a roundtable for those who value freedom, we discuss the election, election fraud, current election-related lawsuits and attempts at voter intimidation by the Democrats.
The episode 11 roundtable consists of:
Sabrina WhiteHorse – Host of Native Wisdom – https://rumble.com/user/Nativewisdom
Gail Seiler - Volunteer with the Former Feds Group – https://formerfedsgroup.org
Mic Rosado – Host of Intentional with Mic Meow - https://rumble.com/c/Intentional
Mike Dakkak – Host of In the News with Mike Dakkak – www.itnshow.com