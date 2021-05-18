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The ULTIMATE HEX on Humanity | ULTRA LSD, Witchcraft, and Poisoning of the Food Supply for MIND CONTROL #TwoParallelPaths
Skullcap SaVant
Skullcap SaVant
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192 views • May 18, 2021
#BatmanYEARONE #VCipher #SpaceAliensOrBust2021 #HexOnHumanity #ErgotPoisoning #MKULTRALSD

*DISCLAIMER* - first 10 seconds of this video are black (syncing issues I could not resolve)

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Primer Playlists -

2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4

Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d


Resources -

Hamilton's Pharmacopea S3 E6: https://youtu.be/7N4VoqeuK3s

Beckley Foundation "Placebo" Study: https://www.beckleyfoundation.org/2020/10/26/mood-and-cognition-after-administration-of-low-lsd-doses-in-healthy-volunteers-a-placebo-controlled-dose-effect-finding-study/

Chemical Farming, Autism, and Diet Poisoing (Dr Zach Bush): https://youtu.be/Aw16LPVnNco

Books used:

Forbidden Medicine by Ellen Brown
Murder by Injection by Eustace Mullins
The Vagus Nerve and the Alta Major Chakra Axis by Tiffany Jean Barsotti
Cymatics by Hans Jenney
Harmony of the Spheres by Joscelyn Godwin
Children of the Fifth World by ADH Atwater
Keywords
mind controlmk ultra
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