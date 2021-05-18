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The ULTIMATE HEX on Humanity | ULTRA LSD, Witchcraft, and Poisoning of the Food Supply for MIND CONTROL #TwoParallelPaths
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192 views • May 18, 2021
#BatmanYEARONE #VCipher #SpaceAliensOrBust2021 #HexOnHumanity #ErgotPoisoning #MKULTRALSD
*DISCLAIMER* - first 10 seconds of this video are black (syncing issues I could not resolve)
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Clubhouse: @skullcap_savant
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Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Skullcap_SaVant
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Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: https://t.me/V_Cipher_Community
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Hamilton's Pharmacopea S3 E6: https://youtu.be/7N4VoqeuK3s
Beckley Foundation "Placebo" Study: https://www.beckleyfoundation.org/2020/10/26/mood-and-cognition-after-administration-of-low-lsd-doses-in-healthy-volunteers-a-placebo-controlled-dose-effect-finding-study/
Chemical Farming, Autism, and Diet Poisoing (Dr Zach Bush): https://youtu.be/Aw16LPVnNco
Books used:
Forbidden Medicine by Ellen Brown
Murder by Injection by Eustace Mullins
The Vagus Nerve and the Alta Major Chakra Axis by Tiffany Jean Barsotti
Cymatics by Hans Jenney
Harmony of the Spheres by Joscelyn Godwin
Children of the Fifth World by ADH Atwater
*DISCLAIMER* - first 10 seconds of this video are black (syncing issues I could not resolve)
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Clubhouse: @skullcap_savant
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Theta.TV: https://www.theta.tv/skullcapsavant
YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/SkullcapSaVant
D-Live: https://dlive.tv/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/skullcap_savant
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vKkPZDTyoaFv/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/skullcapsavant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-569413
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Skullcap_SaVant
Flote: https://flote.app/SkullcapSaVant
Medium: https://medium.com/@skullcap-savant
Discord (Public/Lurking): discord.gg/VrmCvmk4e9
Discord (Patreon/Active): https://www.patreon.com/join/Skullcap_SaVant/checkout?rid=6091453
Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: https://t.me/V_Cipher_Community
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Hamilton's Pharmacopea S3 E6: https://youtu.be/7N4VoqeuK3s
Beckley Foundation "Placebo" Study: https://www.beckleyfoundation.org/2020/10/26/mood-and-cognition-after-administration-of-low-lsd-doses-in-healthy-volunteers-a-placebo-controlled-dose-effect-finding-study/
Chemical Farming, Autism, and Diet Poisoing (Dr Zach Bush): https://youtu.be/Aw16LPVnNco
Books used:
Forbidden Medicine by Ellen Brown
Murder by Injection by Eustace Mullins
The Vagus Nerve and the Alta Major Chakra Axis by Tiffany Jean Barsotti
Cymatics by Hans Jenney
Harmony of the Spheres by Joscelyn Godwin
Children of the Fifth World by ADH Atwater
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