I was Wrong About The Ankh! Oooh, Now I Get It:)

My video about "Logos and Symbolism" included a shpiel about the Ankh being a Krystic cross disconnected from source, and I was wrong to compare the two symbols. After studying ancient Egyptian glyphs deeply, I have a new working model of the Ankh as a sandal strap, reflecting its' true meaning as "walking the path of life". When one is attuned with source, "walking the walk and talking the talk" that one is Ankh-N-Atun.

Here's that video where you can see and hear just how wrong I was with previous level of realization https://rumble.com/v1bhbph-icons-symbolism-logos-quantum-psience.html

