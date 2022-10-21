I was Wrong About The Ankh! Oooh, Now I Get It:)

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My video about "Logos and Symbolism" included a shpiel about the Ankh being a Krystic cross disconnected from source, and I was wrong to compare the two symbols. After studying ancient Egyptian glyphs deeply, I have a new working model of the Ankh as a sandal strap, reflecting its' true meaning as "walking the path of life". When one is attuned with source, "walking the walk and talking the talk" that one is Ankh-N-Atun.
Here's that video where you can see and hear just how wrong I was with previous level of realization https://rumble.com/v1bhbph-icons-symbolism-logos-quantum-psience.html
See my Hieroglyphic #SpellsBroken design, "Free for Eternity" https://www.redbubble.com/shop/ap/122677650
Get a "Praise Be" shirt like mine! https://ebay.to/3MIRkes
Linktr.ee/MJTank108