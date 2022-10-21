Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
I was Wrong About The Ankh! Oooh, Now I Get It:)
75 views
channel image
MJTank
Published a month ago |

My video about "Logos and Symbolism" included a shpiel about the Ankh being a Krystic cross disconnected from source, and I was wrong to compare the two symbols. After studying ancient Egyptian glyphs deeply, I have a new working model of the Ankh as a sandal strap, reflecting its' true meaning as "walking the path of life". When one is attuned with source, "walking the walk and talking the talk" that one is Ankh-N-Atun.

Here's that video where you can see and hear just how wrong I was with previous level of realization https://rumble.com/v1bhbph-icons-symbolism-logos-quantum-psience.html

See my Hieroglyphic #SpellsBroken design, "Free for Eternity" https://www.redbubble.com/shop/ap/122677650

Get a "Praise Be" shirt like mine! https://ebay.to/3MIRkes

Linktr.ee/MJTank108

Keywords
lifeegyptapologypathsymbolcorrectionankhglyphhieroglyphicatun

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket