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WAKE UP THEY ARE KILLING US..! (1.5HR ADVERSE REACTIONS COMPILATION)
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1168 views • May 03, 2022
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(world orders review)
================
WAKE UP they are KILLING US ! (1.5h ADVERSE Reactions Compilation)
#'Vaccine' GENOCIDE AGENDA https://www.bitchute.com/video/HSsGnpzT4JGC/ [SHARE]
================
(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
(mirror) via alanthier001 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/alanthier001/
================
COVID INJECT "GENOCIDE" (CONFIRMED)
IT'S LOOKING LIKE GREATEST CRIME IN HISTORY !
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lpCUZtofJNVa/
COVID 'GRAPHENE NANO VAX'; 'BIO-CONTROL / WEAPON' PLATFORM
(Quinta Columna, ENG. Trans.) https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ED4MavkV5nv/
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(tangentopolis / Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
ELECTRO-MAGNETIC 'PULSE' Causes Man's 'DEATH'?
(Quinta Columna / Original Report) https://www.bitchute.com/video/SiKfMtFKZ4I6/
CELL TOWER ASSASSINATION CAUGHT ON VIDEO? (STFN Reaction)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DBKrFaL9VKgr/
['KILL DROP'; If You Don't 'STOP'] 5G & 'YOUR SMART' (DUMB ASS) 'PHONES'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/et6v4WFlYLyQ/
COVID MONEY, WORLD MONOPOLY EMPIRE; GREAT RESET
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kFDHVjbv2d0n/
PFIZER C19 BIO-WEAPON DARK-FIELD MICROSCOPY (Eng. Subs)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WgMeAS6MywK/
COVITARDS (tangentopolis reflections remix)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mMJ1SvXGnXWg/
COVAX, CASTLES, CROOKS & COLLAPSE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rum5nFaRFwmK/
#THIS PIVOTAL MOMENT [I WANT YOU TO GET TOGETHER]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IMAwYvEc0f6x/
Pigs On The Wing (Pink Floyd Christmas Reprise)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jln8mMkBW03o/
"MANDATES" and 'your CONSENT' (REMIX)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U8BHDwn4Ccnx/
BRAVE NEW NORMALS & MASS MADNESS MAKERS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dHPsF9SCe88n/
'gATES of hELL' (6ulid 6ack 6etter) ''vARIANT''
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gx1mlq1TT4Kn/
The TROJAN NANOBOT (ARTIKEL 7)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/70SGpfK6cAvA/
(COVID, OMICRON) TONGUES, TRUTHS & SOME TRAITORS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KpIaQxfUOsNt/
Covid GRAPHENE Q DOTS Can PENETRATE CELL BARRIER & CLEVE 2 DNA
(El Mundo Desconocido) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/
TECHNO PARASITISM [Electromagnetic Wireless Nano-Bio-Sensor Networks]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kCA0i3HeQ8mk/
[INTRA-BODY NANO-NETWORK] (Quinta / C0r0na 2 Inspect)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jH7YxBQbrLAs/
NANO-TECHNO & GRAPHENE Oxide in PFIZER 'Vaccine'
La Quinta Columna [Special Report]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xiNacuINixUp/
GRAPHENE oxide in SINOVAC, ASTRAZENECA & PFIZER VAX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/shD0mwNV9rI5/
"NEUROMODULATION" & Rafael Yuste "Guardian of the Brain..."
https://www.bitchute.com/video/doXeTd8evFLT/
Still DON'T GET HOW the so-called 'WAVES' are CREATED? (La Quinta Columna)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GdZFaznNc6bZ/
'ADJUVANTS' Really? ["The 'NANO-PARTICLES' are 'EXTREMELY' DANGEROUS"]
Dr. Stefan Lanka (Eng Subs) https://www.bitchute.com/video/kWn68Eu0SGpm/
WHAT IS IN THE VACCINES ? (An 'Introductory Talk')
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CeJdcW5YLJ6j/
"CORONA" (2015) A COORDINATE & ROUTING SYSTEM for NANO-NETWORKS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h8656ZcjJjuc/
(LOGIC in the AGE of COVID) !!!
THIS VACCINE IS GENOCIDE !! ... BUTT I SUPPORT VACCINATION !
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1U8A9imqYp81/
GRAPHENE HIDROXIDE IN COVID VACCINES
(1-2) DR. NOACK https://www.bitchute.com/video/BDoFiZQWw0Tl/
(2-2) LA QUINTA & DR CAMPRA https://www.bitchute.com/video/E4AHd9GY4P4T/
Schwab, GREAT RESET & TOTALITARIAN NWO TAKEOVER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WbscKZyJkjyx/
WORLD COUP / KILLER VAXX / NWO DIGITAL TYRANNY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tvT43VswRyN8/
BATTLE FOR THE SOUL of ALL (JANUS vs. HUMANITY)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3FePkYrasHt7/
I TESTED POSITIVE FOR CRITICAL THINKING (BLAST FROM THE PAST)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eD1SEejJNyqy/
LIVE THEY (2021) https://www.bitchute.com/video/gHMl4XqTbIwS/
COVID VAXXED Are Developing A.I.D.S.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AiNA4hatoZ4K/
'SECURITY', 'STUPIDITY'; 'TECHNOCRACY'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gx1mlq1TT4Kn/
CO-VID... Oh COVID ... (Do You Know COV-ID?)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VF7HiFvwucqN/
[So ORWELLIAN...] CAMPS, Kill SHOTS; NEW VARIANTS ?
(NeverLoseTruth) https://www.bitchute.com/video/FWJXqIoDYe8o/
===================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
WAKE UP they are KILLING US ! (1.5h ADVERSE Reactions Compilation)
#'Vaccine' GENOCIDE AGENDA https://www.bitchute.com/video/HSsGnpzT4JGC/ [SHARE]
================
(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
(mirror) via alanthier001 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/alanthier001/
================
COVID INJECT "GENOCIDE" (CONFIRMED)
IT'S LOOKING LIKE GREATEST CRIME IN HISTORY !
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lpCUZtofJNVa/
COVID 'GRAPHENE NANO VAX'; 'BIO-CONTROL / WEAPON' PLATFORM
(Quinta Columna, ENG. Trans.) https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ED4MavkV5nv/
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(tangentopolis / Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
ELECTRO-MAGNETIC 'PULSE' Causes Man's 'DEATH'?
(Quinta Columna / Original Report) https://www.bitchute.com/video/SiKfMtFKZ4I6/
CELL TOWER ASSASSINATION CAUGHT ON VIDEO? (STFN Reaction)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DBKrFaL9VKgr/
['KILL DROP'; If You Don't 'STOP'] 5G & 'YOUR SMART' (DUMB ASS) 'PHONES'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/et6v4WFlYLyQ/
COVID MONEY, WORLD MONOPOLY EMPIRE; GREAT RESET
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kFDHVjbv2d0n/
PFIZER C19 BIO-WEAPON DARK-FIELD MICROSCOPY (Eng. Subs)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WgMeAS6MywK/
COVITARDS (tangentopolis reflections remix)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mMJ1SvXGnXWg/
COVAX, CASTLES, CROOKS & COLLAPSE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rum5nFaRFwmK/
#THIS PIVOTAL MOMENT [I WANT YOU TO GET TOGETHER]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IMAwYvEc0f6x/
Pigs On The Wing (Pink Floyd Christmas Reprise)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jln8mMkBW03o/
"MANDATES" and 'your CONSENT' (REMIX)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U8BHDwn4Ccnx/
BRAVE NEW NORMALS & MASS MADNESS MAKERS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dHPsF9SCe88n/
'gATES of hELL' (6ulid 6ack 6etter) ''vARIANT''
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gx1mlq1TT4Kn/
The TROJAN NANOBOT (ARTIKEL 7)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/70SGpfK6cAvA/
(COVID, OMICRON) TONGUES, TRUTHS & SOME TRAITORS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KpIaQxfUOsNt/
Covid GRAPHENE Q DOTS Can PENETRATE CELL BARRIER & CLEVE 2 DNA
(El Mundo Desconocido) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/
TECHNO PARASITISM [Electromagnetic Wireless Nano-Bio-Sensor Networks]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kCA0i3HeQ8mk/
[INTRA-BODY NANO-NETWORK] (Quinta / C0r0na 2 Inspect)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jH7YxBQbrLAs/
NANO-TECHNO & GRAPHENE Oxide in PFIZER 'Vaccine'
La Quinta Columna [Special Report]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xiNacuINixUp/
GRAPHENE oxide in SINOVAC, ASTRAZENECA & PFIZER VAX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/shD0mwNV9rI5/
"NEUROMODULATION" & Rafael Yuste "Guardian of the Brain..."
https://www.bitchute.com/video/doXeTd8evFLT/
Still DON'T GET HOW the so-called 'WAVES' are CREATED? (La Quinta Columna)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GdZFaznNc6bZ/
'ADJUVANTS' Really? ["The 'NANO-PARTICLES' are 'EXTREMELY' DANGEROUS"]
Dr. Stefan Lanka (Eng Subs) https://www.bitchute.com/video/kWn68Eu0SGpm/
WHAT IS IN THE VACCINES ? (An 'Introductory Talk')
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CeJdcW5YLJ6j/
"CORONA" (2015) A COORDINATE & ROUTING SYSTEM for NANO-NETWORKS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h8656ZcjJjuc/
(LOGIC in the AGE of COVID) !!!
THIS VACCINE IS GENOCIDE !! ... BUTT I SUPPORT VACCINATION !
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1U8A9imqYp81/
GRAPHENE HIDROXIDE IN COVID VACCINES
(1-2) DR. NOACK https://www.bitchute.com/video/BDoFiZQWw0Tl/
(2-2) LA QUINTA & DR CAMPRA https://www.bitchute.com/video/E4AHd9GY4P4T/
Schwab, GREAT RESET & TOTALITARIAN NWO TAKEOVER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WbscKZyJkjyx/
WORLD COUP / KILLER VAXX / NWO DIGITAL TYRANNY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tvT43VswRyN8/
BATTLE FOR THE SOUL of ALL (JANUS vs. HUMANITY)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3FePkYrasHt7/
I TESTED POSITIVE FOR CRITICAL THINKING (BLAST FROM THE PAST)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eD1SEejJNyqy/
LIVE THEY (2021) https://www.bitchute.com/video/gHMl4XqTbIwS/
COVID VAXXED Are Developing A.I.D.S.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AiNA4hatoZ4K/
'SECURITY', 'STUPIDITY'; 'TECHNOCRACY'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gx1mlq1TT4Kn/
CO-VID... Oh COVID ... (Do You Know COV-ID?)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VF7HiFvwucqN/
[So ORWELLIAN...] CAMPS, Kill SHOTS; NEW VARIANTS ?
(NeverLoseTruth) https://www.bitchute.com/video/FWJXqIoDYe8o/
===================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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