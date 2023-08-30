Gabon - People are Happy about the Coup - Gabon24, the National Television Station, Continuously Plays an Address by the Military - "All Institutions of the Republic Have Been Dissolved"

Gabon24, the national television station, continuously plays an address by the military. Officer declared that they will "put an end to the current regime".

"All institutions of the republic have been dissolved - the government, the Senate, the National Assembly, the Constitutional Court, the Economic Council, the Electoral Commission. We call on the population, the communities of sister countries living in Gabon, as well as the Gabonese diaspora, to calm down," they added.

Meanwhile, videos and photos of people that are happy with the coup started to surface on the internet.

Africa Intel wants to remind everyone that Gabon is not a member of ECOWAS. That is why threats similar to Niger ones will not be possible. Still, Gabon is a member of Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS). But the only member country with capable army is Chad (like in ECOWAS). If we ignore Chad's neutrality and imagine invasion into Niger scenario, there are not enough power for TWO invasions (if the same threats are going to be addressed to military in Gabon).

The situation gets more and more interesting.

-

Adding, found later:

EU to discuss Gabon after takeover announcement

European Union defence ministers are to discuss the situation in Gabon, EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said.

"If this is confirmed, it is another military coup which increases instability in the whole region," Borrell said speaking to a meeting of EU defence ministers in Toledo, Spain.

"The whole area, starting with Central African Republic, then Mali, then Burkina Faso, now Niger, maybe Gabon, it's in a very difficult situation and certainly the ministers have to have a deep thought on what is going on there and how we can improve our policy in respect with these countries," he said.

-

The main port of Gabon in Libreville has suspended operations following the seizure of power by the military, as reported by the Associated Press.

