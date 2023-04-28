Russian Forces Shocked! Dozens of Polish M120K RAK to arrive in Ukraine

US Military News
Apr 26, 2023
The agreement between Poland and Ukraine for the supply of M120K Rak self-propelled mortars is a significant development in the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.
The M120K Rak's unique characteristics of rapid deployment and evacuation make it a valuable addition to the Ukrainian Armed Forces' weaponry, which had been lacking active defense in challenging frontline areas. The technical features of this exceptional weapon include its 120mm mortar with a firing range of up to 12 kilometers and the ability to fire at a pace of 6 to 8 rounds per minute.
The provision of this executive weapon is a clear demonstration of Poland's support for Ukraine during the ongoing conflict, and it is expected to have a considerable impact on the battlefield.
Thank you, hopefully useful!
Support us:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usamilitary...
SUBSCRIBE OF THIS CHANNEL: http://bit.ly/2ovplYy
For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dAvQRSFUSb0
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.