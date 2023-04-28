Create New Account
Russian Forces Shocked! Dozens of Polish M120K RAK to arrive in Ukraine
42 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago |
US Military News


Apr 26, 2023


The agreement between Poland and Ukraine for the supply of M120K Rak self-propelled mortars is a significant development in the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.


The M120K Rak's unique characteristics of rapid deployment and evacuation make it a valuable addition to the Ukrainian Armed Forces' weaponry, which had been lacking active defense in challenging frontline areas. The technical features of this exceptional weapon include its 120mm mortar with a firing range of up to 12 kilometers and the ability to fire at a pace of 6 to 8 rounds per minute.


The provision of this executive weapon is a clear demonstration of Poland's support for Ukraine during the ongoing conflict, and it is expected to have a considerable impact on the battlefield.


Thank you, hopefully useful!


Keywords
russiawarus military newsukraineweaponpolandpolishrakmortarsself-propelledarrivem120k

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
