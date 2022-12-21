Toronto Sick Kids Hospital Offers Assisted Suicide To Children Without Parental Knowledge

What a show tonight! Here is what we cover:





In order to get your English Degree from the University of Toronto You have to play DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS! After you kill imaginary dragons and orcs, you have to write essays on how the EVIL non-existent creatures are not really evil and deserve our sympathy...EESH!





Here is the course description from the University website: https://www.utm.utoronto.ca/english-drama/game-studies-courses-english-and-drama





Family Services in Ontario are pushing Pedophelia - no surprise there.





Schools in Canada teach that NOT dating Transgendered women is BIGOTRY and will be punished.





Transgendered MEN are mad that men do not want to date them.





HETEROSEXUAL MEN, Would you date a "Transgendered Woman" - You know, a MAN dressed As a Woman?





We also cover ASSISTED SUICIDE and murder by doctors that the law will allow in Canada and we MUST STOP IT!





