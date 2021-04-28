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American Rabbi & Hitler: The Dysfunctional Jews and their own Jewish State
News 1488
News 1488
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55 views • April 28, 2021
Recently a supporter was looking for a really old video I had done some years ago. It is not online anywhere. I found a copy. It was where a famous American Rabbi was talking to a huge Jewish audience. In this video I focused on the dysfunctionality of Jews. This also gives you an insight into why these people prefer to colonize other successful countries. It also proves Hitler true. Hitler spoke in Mein Kampf about Jews having a country of their own and how they would behave.

The original video was created on 31st December 2016.


My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.

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hitlerisraeljewsusanew yorkrabbinywhitesdysfunctionstrugglekampfmein
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy