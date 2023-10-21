The IDF reports the death of a Reservist on the border with Lebanon as a result of the Arrival of a Hezbollah anti-tank Missile - The Response Back Shown from Israel was much Worse

The Israel Defense Forces reports the death of a reservist on the border with Lebanon as a result of the arrival of a Hezbollah anti-tank missile.
In response, a massive shelling of the adjacent territory was carried out.
Adding:
The American destroyer USS Carney yesterday intercepted four cruise missiles and 15 drones launched by the Yemeni Houthis in the direction of Israel.
