MOON 🌙 video closeups. Canon Superzoom 200x.

Made by Ron using Videoshop and Imusic under fair use non profit.

Buy a super zoom camera, you can snipe zombies at 1000 yards no problem ๐ŸงŸ ๐ŸงŸโ€โ™‚๏ธ ย ๐ŸงŸโ€โ™€๏ธ

ย Look up Canon Superzoom and Nikon Superzoom.

The nikon p900ย and p1000 are incredible!ย

MIKE YOU NEED ONE FOR YOUR RANCH BUDDY ๐Ÿค ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ