MOON 🌙 video closeups. Canon Superzoom 200x.
162 views
SNIPERCAT
Published Yesterday |

Made by Ron using Videoshop and Imusic under fair use non profit.

Buy a super zoom camera, you can snipe zombies at 1000 yards no problem 🧟 🧟‍♂️  🧟‍♀️

 Look up Canon Superzoom and Nikon Superzoom.
The nikon p900 and p1000 are incredible! 

MIKE YOU NEED ONE FOR YOUR RANCH BUDDY 🤠🐐🐓🐍

